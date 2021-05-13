See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Memphis, TN
Dr. Samuel Polk, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Polk, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Polk works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Semmes-Murphey Clinic
    6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 13, 2021
    First I want to make clear that I adore Dr.Polk. He is the only doctor that actually listened to me and tried to help. Now, the people who are supposed to fight with your insurance company to get the much needed surgery? Not so much! It’s been almost a year and they still can’t reach somebody? Even though I’ve gotten all the information for them and gave it to Dr.Polk to give them, and still nothing is done. Like I said, I love Dr. Polk, but I really really need my surgery. It’s getting so much worse.
    May 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Polk, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Polk, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437252780
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Polk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polk works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Polk’s profile.

    Dr. Polk has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Polk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

