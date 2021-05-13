Dr. Samuel Polk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Polk, MD
Dr. Samuel Polk, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
First I want to make clear that I adore Dr.Polk. He is the only doctor that actually listened to me and tried to help. Now, the people who are supposed to fight with your insurance company to get the much needed surgery? Not so much! It’s been almost a year and they still can’t reach somebody? Even though I’ve gotten all the information for them and gave it to Dr.Polk to give them, and still nothing is done. Like I said, I love Dr. Polk, but I really really need my surgery. It’s getting so much worse.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437252780
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Dr. Polk has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
