Overview

Dr. Samuel Polk, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Polk works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.