Dr. Polek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Polek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Polek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mainegeneral Medical Center.
Dr. Polek works at
Locations
Psychiatry 280 PC2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd Ste 12, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 968-1227Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Maine General Medical Center35 Medical Center Pkwy, Augusta, ME 04330 Directions (207) 626-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
THE single most competent, accepting, unconditionally listening and caring doctor I had. I’m crying that he went to Maine. He left in place a good method for his patients to see his former classmate as a new provider. They’ve been easy to work with, but I still miss Dr Polek! He’s worth a million!!!
About Dr. Samuel Polek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790004646
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Polek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polek.
