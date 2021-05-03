Overview

Dr. Samuel Piedad Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Piedad Jr works at Internal Medicine Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.