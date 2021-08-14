Overview

Dr. Samuel Peretsman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Peretsman works at Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.