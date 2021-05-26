Dr. Pennella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Pennella, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Pennella, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ.
Dr. Pennella works at
Locations
Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy LLC7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-5000
Ratings & Reviews
Great service from the MD
About Dr. Samuel Pennella, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124524038
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennella works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.