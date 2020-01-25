Dr. Samuel Pegram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pegram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Pegram, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Pegram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Pegram works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Care Rheumatology2000 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 244-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been trying to call the number is disconnected do they have a new number if anybody knows let me know
About Dr. Samuel Pegram, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528043130
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Rheumatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh
- Internal Medicine
