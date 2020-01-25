Overview

Dr. Samuel Pegram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Pegram works at Advanced Pain Care in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.