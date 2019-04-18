Dr. Samuel Pearlstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Pearlstein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Samuel Pearlstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Locations
Samuel B. Pearlstein512 Towne Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 637-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, experienced, informative, doesn't yell at you when you don't follow doctor's orders (but you will be informed of it, and the implications), personable, good humor, interesting chat, pleasant office staff, always a short wait, will manage to squeeze in patients with issues needing immediate attention (e.g., threatening diabetic foot issues), one of the best two or three doctors I've seen in my life (I've probably have gone to at least 25, probably less than 50. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Samuel Pearlstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740387703
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.