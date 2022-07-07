Dr. Samuel Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Payne, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-3522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow790 Church St NE Ste 500, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 795-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Payne by my PCP and I couldn't be more pleased. I went in expecting to get a diagnosis of carpal tunnel syndrome only to find out I have osteoarthritis with bone on bone contact. Dr Payne recommended a treatment plan that could eventually lead to surgery but not until we've exhausted other treatment modalities.
About Dr. Samuel Payne, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811913643
Education & Certifications
- Raymond Curtis Hand Center
- Med College Of Ga Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
- Orthopedic Surgery
