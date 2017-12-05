Dr. Samuel Parmar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Parmar, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Parmar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Parmar works at
Locations
-
1
New York Methodist Hospital1771 UTICA AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 209-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parmar is an impeccable surgeon. He is extremely professional at all times. I am very grateful to him and his team. While in under his care he provided the very best of care towards my healing. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Samuel Parmar, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306188644
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Parmar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmar has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parmar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
