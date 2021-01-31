Overview

Dr. Samuel Oregel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Oregel works at Optum-Van Nuys in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.