Colorectal Surgery
Overview

Dr. Samuel Oommen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Oommen works at BAY AREA COLON AND RECTAL SURGEONS in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Colon & Rectal Surgeons
    365 Lennon Ln Ste 290, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 274-9000
    John Muir Specialty Medical Group
    1479 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 296-7340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2021
    Dr. Oommen performed my surgery in 2010. He rescued my life and since that time, within 11 years I have been thanking him every single day. I have no words to describe his professionalism, compassion, care, and unlimited support. His an exemplary Doctor!
    About Dr. Samuel Oommen, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English, Hindi
    • 1942385851
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • St Johns Episcopal Hosp
    • Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
