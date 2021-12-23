Dr. Samuel Oommen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oommen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Oommen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Oommen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Oommen works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Colon & Rectal Surgeons365 Lennon Ln Ste 290, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 274-9000
-
2
John Muir Specialty Medical Group1479 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 296-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oommen?
Dr. Oommen performed my surgery in 2010. He rescued my life and since that time, within 11 years I have been thanking him every single day. I have no words to describe his professionalism, compassion, care, and unlimited support. His an exemplary Doctor!
About Dr. Samuel Oommen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1942385851
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oommen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oommen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oommen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oommen works at
Dr. Oommen has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oommen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oommen speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oommen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oommen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oommen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oommen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.