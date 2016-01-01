Overview

Dr. Samuel Ong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Ong works at Cumberland Heart Clinic in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.