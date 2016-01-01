Dr. Samuel Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Ong, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Ong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.
Locations
Cumberland Heart Clinic49 Cleveland St Ste 250, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Ong, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- U Santo Tomas
- Cardiovascular Disease
