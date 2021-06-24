Overview

Dr. Samuel Okpaku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Edinburgh, College Of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Okpaku works at Okpaku & Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.