Dr. Samuel Nussbaumer, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Nussbaumer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Nussbaumer works at
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1400 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 545-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nussbaumer was awesome. He answered my questions and explained everything.
About Dr. Samuel Nussbaumer, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1073515508
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Uab Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
