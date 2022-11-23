See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Samuel Norvell Jr, MD

Dermatology
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Norvell Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Norvell Jr works at SAMUEL S NORVELL, JR., M.D. in Rockville, MD.

Locations

    Samuel S. Norvell M.d.
    Samuel S. Norvell M.d.
    9707 Medical Center Dr Ste 130, Rockville, MD 20850
(301) 738-0047

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Rosacea
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Rosacea

  View other providers who treat Rosacea
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Nov 23, 2022
    Skilled professional, and pleasant. He doesn't overbook his office, so appointments are on time. Admin is tough, so be ready for that.
    About Dr. Samuel Norvell Jr, MD

    Dermatology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1750352704
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norvell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norvell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Norvell Jr works at SAMUEL S NORVELL, JR., M.D. in Rockville, MD.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Norvell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norvell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norvell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

