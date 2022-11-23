Dr. Norvell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Norvell Jr, MD
Dr. Samuel Norvell Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Norvell Jr works at
Samuel S. Norvell M.d.
9707 Medical Center Dr Ste 130, Rockville, MD 20850
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Skilled professional, and pleasant. He doesn't overbook his office, so appointments are on time. Admin is tough, so be ready for that.
About Dr. Samuel Norvell Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1750352704
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology
Dr. Norvell Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norvell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norvell Jr works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Norvell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norvell Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norvell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norvell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.