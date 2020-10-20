Overview

Dr. Samuel Nickles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They completed their residency with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA



Dr. Nickles works at Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology in Walterboro, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC, Summerville, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.