Dr. Samuel Nickles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Nickles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They completed their residency with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Nickles works at
Locations
Palmetto Adult and Children's Urology302 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 944-6190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology2890 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 944-6189Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Palmetto Adult and Children's Urology104 Morgan Pl Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 944-6191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology5500 Front St Ste 250, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 944-6192
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Nichols for everything you have done for me in my time of need. his compassion for his patients shows in not only his work, but through his generosity I would rate him very high on any scale
About Dr. Samuel Nickles, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1275854457
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
