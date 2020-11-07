Dr. Samuel Neuhut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuhut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Neuhut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Neuhut, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Neuhut works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 414-2350Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuhut?
Great
About Dr. Samuel Neuhut, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750609244
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hosp U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuhut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuhut accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neuhut using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neuhut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuhut works at
Dr. Neuhut has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuhut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuhut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuhut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.