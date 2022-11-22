See All Oncologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Myrick III works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates
    3130 SW 32ND AVE, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-5921
  2. 2
    Timber Ridge
    9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 702, Ocala, FL 34481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-5923
  3. 3
    Lady Lake
    13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 203, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-5924
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1831180546
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida - Gainesville FL
    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Texas
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida - Gainesville FL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myrick III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myrick III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myrick III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Myrick III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myrick III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myrick III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myrick III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

