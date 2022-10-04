Overview

Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Murrell works at OrthoSouth in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN, Hernando, MS and Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.