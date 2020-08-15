Overview

Dr. Samuel Multack, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Multack works at Multack Eye Care in Frankfort, IL with other offices in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinal Neovascularization and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.