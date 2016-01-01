Dr. Mowerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel Mowerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Mowerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Ny Sch Psych
Dr. Mowerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mowerman?
About Dr. Samuel Mowerman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1255400602
Education & Certifications
- Ny Sch Psych
- U Del Valle Hosp Colombia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mowerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mowerman works at
Dr. Mowerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mowerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mowerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mowerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.