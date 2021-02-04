Dr. Samuel Mourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Mourani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Mourani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Mourani works at
Locations
-
1
Glendora Office552 W Foothill Blvd Ste 200, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-2490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Arcadia Office488 E Santa Clara St Ste 203, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 359-3330
-
3
Valley Gastroenterology415 W Carroll Ave Ste 210, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mourani?
Initial visit was a consultation and then next visit was the colonoscopy. He is excellent. He listens to patient input. He is very good in his profession and very professional in his manner.
About Dr. Samuel Mourani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1952303414
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mourani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mourani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mourani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mourani works at
Dr. Mourani has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mourani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mourani speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mourani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mourani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.