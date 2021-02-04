Overview

Dr. Samuel Mourani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Mourani works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Glendora, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.