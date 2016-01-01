Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Locations
-
1
Clemson Eye, Pelham360 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 268-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Clemson Eye PA2735 Winnsboro Rd, Newberry, SC 29108 Directions (803) 276-4531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Montgomery Eye Associates22995 HIGHWAY 76 E, Clinton, SC 29325 Directions (864) 833-0038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
About Dr. Samuel Montgomery, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467488551
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Clemson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.