Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD
Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 943-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a lot of questions and he was a very good listener. He took the time to answer all of my questions and give me all of the treatment options. I have since moved away but I will never forget him and what he did for my quality of life !
About Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
