Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Mickelson works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sleep Apnea and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates
    Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates
960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 943-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Turbinates
Sleep Apnea
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Sleep Apnea
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Turbinates
Sleep Apnea
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergies
Chronic Tonsillitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Outer Ear Infection
Sinus Disorders
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Sep 22, 2022
    I had a lot of questions and he was a very good listener. He took the time to answer all of my questions and give me all of the treatment options. I have since moved away but I will never forget him and what he did for my quality of life !
    Beverly Sampson — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    41 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, French and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    1467410977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Henry Ford Hlth Sys
    Residency
    Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mickelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mickelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mickelson works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mickelson’s profile.

    Dr. Mickelson has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sleep Apnea and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mickelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
