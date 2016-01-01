Overview

Dr. Samuel Merrick, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Virginia, Charlottesville and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Merrick works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.