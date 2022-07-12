See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Mayeda works at Endocrine Medical Group in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Endocrine Medical Group
    1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 420, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 571-5980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Dyslipidemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr. Mayeda is the doctor that every doctor should be. He asks all the questions about your health history. This, I've found, is really rare. He will write everything down and continue to ask questions. He is very thorough. He does talk rather softly and it's hard to hear behind his mask, which is my only complaint. He is a concierge doctor, so you will have to pay a premium for his care, but in my opinion it is worth it. If you want a doctor who will truly listen to you when others don't, give him a try.
    About Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1487716544
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayeda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayeda works at Endocrine Medical Group in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mayeda’s profile.

    Dr. Mayeda has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayeda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayeda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

