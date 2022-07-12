Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Mayeda works at
Locations
-
1
The Endocrine Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 420, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 571-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayeda?
Dr. Mayeda is the doctor that every doctor should be. He asks all the questions about your health history. This, I've found, is really rare. He will write everything down and continue to ask questions. He is very thorough. He does talk rather softly and it's hard to hear behind his mask, which is my only complaint. He is a concierge doctor, so you will have to pay a premium for his care, but in my opinion it is worth it. If you want a doctor who will truly listen to you when others don't, give him a try.
About Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1487716544
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayeda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayeda works at
Dr. Mayeda has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayeda speaks Japanese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayeda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.