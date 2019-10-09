Overview

Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Maurice works at Mercyone Des Moines Surgical Group in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.