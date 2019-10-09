Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Mercy Surgical Affiliates411 Laurel St Ste 2100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-5455Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mercy Pediatric Sub-Specialty Clnic330 Laurel St Ste 1200, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-5454
Mercyone Comfort Health Center for Women1601 NW 114th St Ste 151, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 643-5455
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, kind and knowledgeable. His staff is amazing too.
About Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Maurice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maurice has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.