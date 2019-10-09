See All Plastic Surgeons in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Maurice works at Mercyone Des Moines Surgical Group in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Mercy Surgical Affiliates
    411 Laurel St Ste 2100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-5455
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Mercy Pediatric Sub-Specialty Clnic
    330 Laurel St Ste 1200, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-5454
    Mercyone Comfort Health Center for Women
    1601 NW 114th St Ste 151, Clive, IA 50325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-5455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Gynecomastia
Cleft Lip
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Professional, kind and knowledgeable. His staff is amazing too.
    About Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033328109
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Maurice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maurice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maurice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maurice has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

