Dr. Samuel Master, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Master is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Master, DO
Overview
Dr. Samuel Master, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Master works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Master?
About Dr. Samuel Master, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1720468408
Education & Certifications
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Master has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Master works at
Dr. Master has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.