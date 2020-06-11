See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Samuel Marynick, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (24)
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Marynick, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dr. Marynick works at Texas Center Or Reproductive Health in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Center Or Reproductive Health
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    G. Blackshear — Jun 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Marynick, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801854187
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NIH Bethesda
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
