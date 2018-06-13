Overview

Dr. Samuel Maroney, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Fisher County Hospital District, Hendrick Medical Center, Knox County Hospital, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maroney works at Abilene Sports Medcn/Orthopdc in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.