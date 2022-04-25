Overview

Dr. Samuel Lyons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lyons works at Advanced Pacific in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Kahului, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.