Dr. Samuel Lyons, MD
Dr. Samuel Lyons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Andrew Don MD1830 Wells St Ste 103, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 866-5335
Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons LLC165 Maa St, Kahului, HI 96732 Directions (808) 446-7120
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Lyons saved my daughters life 25 years ago. She had a burst appendix. My surgical nurse friend attended. She said she had never witnessed such incredible care in surgical procedure.
- Johns Hopkins
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital|Wayne State Med Sch|Wayne State Med Sch
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.