Psychiatry
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Lusk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas at Houston.

Dr. Lusk works at S Gary Lusk MD in West Lake Hills, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    S Gary Lusk MD
    1001 S Capital Of Texas Hwy, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 (512) 306-0002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Frontotemporal Dementia
Lewy Body Dementia
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Vascular Dementia
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 18, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lusk and Maggie Lusk for about 25 years. I came to him in my early 30's and had been seen previously by a couple different MDs but my condition had been misdiagnosed. I was on the wrong medication and struggling. After a thorough assessment and battery of tests Dr Lusk accurately diagnosed me and I was put on the right medications. It was like a veil lifted and I was able to function in life again. To say he 'saved my life' is not overstating it. I cannot speak highly enough for his wife, Maggie, who manages his practice. No matter how busy she is she will always take the time out to ask you about yourself. She remembers little details about my life; things I told her years ago. Dr Lusk always runs on time with his appointments, returns calls timely and prescriptions, when needed, are called in quickly. I am moving out of the country next month and our Doctor/Patient relationship is ending, but I will forever keep them both in my heart.
    About Dr. Samuel Lusk, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790869584
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    Internship
    • Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas At Austin Plan 2
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lusk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lusk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lusk works at S Gary Lusk MD in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lusk's profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

