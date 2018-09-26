See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Samuel Long III, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samuel Long III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Long III works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Austin Regional Clinic
    3816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 443-1311
    Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
    1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 443-1311
    Austin Regional Clinic Southwest
    1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 282-8967
    Ascension Seton Southwest
    7900 FM 1826, Austin, TX 78737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 443-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2018
    Dr. Long is an excellent physician. He was nice to speak with during his pre-operative clinic visit and had an amazing bedside manner. I would highly recommend him to anyone. I was lucky to have him as my surgeon!
    Greta Anderson in Ann Arbor, MI — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. Samuel Long III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235576356
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Long III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Long III works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Long III’s profile.

    Dr. Long III has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Long III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

