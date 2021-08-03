Dr. Samuel Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Princeton Eye Group419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-9437
-
2
The Optical Shoppe900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-9550
-
3
Princeton Eye Group1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 3, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-8808
-
4
Surgery Center Of Central NJ107 N Center Dr, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 297-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
I had original cateract surgery back in 2014 with multi focal lens. After wearing glasses most of my life I finally got rid of them. Just wanted to post that I’m still very happy with Dr Liu”s work and my experience with the practice. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Samuel Liu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1245243013
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.