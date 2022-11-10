Dr. Samuel Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Lin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Cancer Center
Locations
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery110 Francis St Ste 5A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7369
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I adore Dr. Lin. I came to him for a difficult rhinoplasty revision made difficult by the fact that I have very thin skin and produce collagen. Dr. Lin gave me a beautiful result. I was so happy I go to him for facial injections every few months. Both he, his fellows, and staff are absolutely amazing!
About Dr. Samuel Lin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1710088026
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
