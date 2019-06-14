Overview

Dr. Samuel Kwon Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Kwon Lee works at Urologic Institute Of The High Desert in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.