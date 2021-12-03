Dr. Samuel Lawindy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawindy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Lawindy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Lawindy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Dr. Lawindy works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute LLC545 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 239-8500
-
2
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (386) 239-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Madiey F Lawindy MD900 N Swallow Tail Dr Ste 106, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 239-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After reading some of the comments I was a bit apprehensive for my appointment with Dr Lawindy but I was pleasantly surprised. I went to see him because of continual UTI problems...I'm 70. He struck me as knowledgeable and caring. He wants to treat the symptoms through meds but also run tests to make sure my problem isn't serious. I'm very satisfied. The office is a bit scratchy but the doctor is good.
About Dr. Samuel Lawindy, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1598054751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawindy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawindy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawindy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawindy works at
Dr. Lawindy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawindy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawindy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawindy.
