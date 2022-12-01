Dr. Samuel Kuykendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuykendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kuykendall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kuykendall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Kuykendall works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Urology Care10701 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-5406Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas City Urology Care4321 Washington St Ste 5300, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 339-9677Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuykendall?
Very patient and kind. Answered any questions I had and explained procedures.
About Dr. Samuel Kuykendall, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1194948778
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuykendall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuykendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuykendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuykendall works at
Dr. Kuykendall has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Cystometry and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuykendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuykendall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuykendall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuykendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuykendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.