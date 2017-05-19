Dr. Samuel Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kuo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulare, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Taipei Medical University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Altura Centers for Health1101 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 686-9097
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Tulare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing Doctor
About Dr. Samuel Kuo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861478422
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- Taipei Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
