Dr. Samuel Kulick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kulick, DPM
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kulick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kulick works at
Locations
Samuel D. Kulick, DPM9397 San Jose Blvd Unit 1, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 731-9293
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulick?
I visited Dr. Kulick due to a pressure ulcer on my toe caused by a bunion. Another podiatrist thought it might require skin grafting to close the wound and referred me to Dr. Kulick. He used a material called Endoform to encourage skin growth across the open area instead of a graft. Within five visits, the wound had completely closed without requiring surgery. Each time, I saw the doctor promptly. He performed the necessary procedures without causing any discomfort. He would also bandage the toe expertly. I will go back every six months for a routine diabetic foot inspection.
About Dr. Samuel Kulick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023016987
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulick has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.