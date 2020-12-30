Overview

Dr. Samuel Kugel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kugel works at SAMUEL KUGEL, MD in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.