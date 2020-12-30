Dr. Samuel Kugel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kugel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kugel, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kugel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kugel works at
Locations
Samuel Kugel, MD502 Euclid Ave Ste 305, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 470-3591
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kugel has cared for my brother for years. He also cares about the client being able to interact with the family and the world around them. Thank you Dr. Kugel for all that you have done for my brother and our family. Sincerely, Laura B.
About Dr. Samuel Kugel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Portuguese
- 1497813968
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kugel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kugel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kugel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kugel has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kugel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kugel speaks Portuguese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kugel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kugel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kugel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kugel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.