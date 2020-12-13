Dr. Krengel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Krengel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Krengel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Krengel works at
Uropartners LLC950 N York Rd Ste 208, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 887-0580
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Krengel by my Primary Care Physician when diagnosed with kidney stones 2 years ago. Dr. krengel provided excellent care, was very attentive to my needs and provided accurate counsel about treatment plans. In addition, Dr. Krengel is in my top 3 of all time favorite providers in my 70 years of life. His office staff is highly efficient and he has always been "on time" for each one of my appointments over the past two years!
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Dr. Krengel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krengel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krengel works at
Dr. Krengel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krengel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krengel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krengel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krengel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krengel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.