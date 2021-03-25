Overview

Dr. Samuel Kreis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Kreis works at Mountain View Family Practice in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.