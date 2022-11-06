See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Koszer works at eRiver Neurology of New York, LLC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY and Hudson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eriver Neurology of Ny LLC
    21 Fox St Ste 102, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 452-9750
  2. 2
    Dutchess Medical Associate PC
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 320, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 452-9750
  3. 3
    67 Prospect Ave Ste 160, Hudson, NY 12534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 822-8019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 06, 2022
    I have been very happy with the concerns and respect that Dr. Koszer has shown towards me as his patient and would highly recommend him to others patients. Sincerely, Eric Doebbler
    Eric Doebbler — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982697975
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

