Dr. Samuel Koo, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.7 (231)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samuel Koo, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from NW University Medical School/Chicago and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Koo works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Jung, MD
    12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (213)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr. Samuel Koo was highly recommended to me by my physical therapist after 2 falls which left my right shoulder injured and lacking strength in my arm after 9 months. My PT advised me to obtain a second opinion. At my arrival, Gema the doctor’s assistant informed me that he needs to review my MRI, not just the written report that I hand carried in. The images, reports, etc. were never received after I called each image center myself 2 weeks in advance of my appointment. So I drove and picked up images. Gema informed me to call when I had images in hand and she can reschedule my appointment that very afternoon! All professionals should do this - view raw images, all info available, to provide best options for a recovery and assist my PT on what exercises to give me that effectively work on specific injured tendon/muscle. Kudos to Gema who worked with me to rescheduled my appointment and no extra charges. Dr Koo listened and took the time to answer all my questions! Thank you both!
    About Dr. Samuel Koo, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English, Korean
    • 1467626374
    Education & Certifications

    • San Antonio Orthopedic Group
    • Medical School - Northwestern Univ Med School
    • Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
    • NW University Medical School/Chicago
    • Wheaton College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    231 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

