Dr. Samuel Koo, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Koo, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from NW University Medical School/Chicago and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samuel Koo was highly recommended to me by my physical therapist after 2 falls which left my right shoulder injured and lacking strength in my arm after 9 months. My PT advised me to obtain a second opinion. At my arrival, Gema the doctor’s assistant informed me that he needs to review my MRI, not just the written report that I hand carried in. The images, reports, etc. were never received after I called each image center myself 2 weeks in advance of my appointment. So I drove and picked up images. Gema informed me to call when I had images in hand and she can reschedule my appointment that very afternoon! All professionals should do this - view raw images, all info available, to provide best options for a recovery and assist my PT on what exercises to give me that effectively work on specific injured tendon/muscle. Kudos to Gema who worked with me to rescheduled my appointment and no extra charges. Dr Koo listened and took the time to answer all my questions! Thank you both!
About Dr. Samuel Koo, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1467626374
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Orthopedic Group
- Medical School - Northwestern Univ Med School
- Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
- NW University Medical School/Chicago
- Wheaton College
- Orthopedic Surgery
