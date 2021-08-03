See All Pediatric Sleep Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Samuel Knee, MD

Pediatric Sleep Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Knee, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Knee works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Peter's University Hospital
    254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (732) 339-7910
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Viral Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Sleep Apnea
Viral Infection
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2021
    Dr. Knee is an outstanding physician. I brought my 5 year old in for a sleep consultation as per his PCP and Dr. Knee addressed all of my child's sleep related concerns, such as snoring, abrupt gasping for breath during sleep, falling asleep involuntarily, falling asleep during the day and excessive sweating during the night. Dr. Knee scheduled my child d for a sleep study to determine if she had sleep apnea. He was so thorough that many of the questions, I myself have some of the symptoms. Now I am scheduled with Dr. Knee for a sleep consultation to assess my snoring and gasping during sleep. Awesome, Awesome, Awesome, that Dr. Knee see children and adults. I am absolutely pleased.
    Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Knee, MD

    Pediatric Sleep Medicine
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1962768960
    Education & Certifications

    Stony Brook University Hospital
    Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
    Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Knee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knee works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Knee’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Knee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

