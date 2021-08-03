Dr. Samuel Knee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Knee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Knee, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Knee works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 339-7910MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knee?
Dr. Knee is an outstanding physician. I brought my 5 year old in for a sleep consultation as per his PCP and Dr. Knee addressed all of my child's sleep related concerns, such as snoring, abrupt gasping for breath during sleep, falling asleep involuntarily, falling asleep during the day and excessive sweating during the night. Dr. Knee scheduled my child d for a sleep study to determine if she had sleep apnea. He was so thorough that many of the questions, I myself have some of the symptoms. Now I am scheduled with Dr. Knee for a sleep consultation to assess my snoring and gasping during sleep. Awesome, Awesome, Awesome, that Dr. Knee see children and adults. I am absolutely pleased.
About Dr. Samuel Knee, MD
- Pediatric Sleep Medicine
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1962768960
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knee works at
Dr. Knee speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Knee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.