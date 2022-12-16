Overview

Dr. Samuel Kline, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Kline works at Champaign Dental Group in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.