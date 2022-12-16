Dr. Samuel Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kline, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kline, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
AOS - Camelot Medical Building1800 Camelot Dr Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery for Dupuytren’s contracture on my left hand. Dr. Kline let me know step by step what he was going to do with my hand prior to my surgery. When we went into surgery, he again explained everything that he was doing throughout the entire procedure which made for a much more relaxed experience. Dr. Kline is a true professional and knows his craft extremely well. I will definitely return to him when it's time to do my right hand!
About Dr. Samuel Kline, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Raymond M. Curtis Hand Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.