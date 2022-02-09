Overview

Dr. Samuel Kirkendall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Kirkendall works at Amarillo Surgical Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.