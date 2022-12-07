Overview

Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Pacific Eye Institute in Upland, CA with other offices in Eastvale, CA, Apple Valley, CA and Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.