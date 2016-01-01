Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Primary Care1660 Prudential Dr Ste 310, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-8656
-
2
Northeast Florida Endocrine & Diabetes Associates PA11236 Baptist Health Dr Ste 340, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 396-8656
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Samuel Kim, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1629386388
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.